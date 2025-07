Parkinson’s Awareness Clinic and Health Fair on August 16th

The public is invited to attend the “Parkinsons’s Awareness Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 16, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm CDT at LSU Health Shreveport, Center for Medical Education located at 1635 Jennings Street in Shreveport, LA 71103.

After many years of good symptom management, Parkinson’s disease may become more challenging. At this Health Fair, you will learn how Parkinson’s symptoms may change over time and learn the new strategies available for managing them.

There will be two featured speakers: Jamie Blake Toms, MD and Karuna Dewan, MD making presentations during this Health Fair.

Attendance is FREE. If you pre-register, a FREE lunch will be provided to you.

Learn more and register at www.parkinson.org/Shreveport or by calling 770-450-0792.