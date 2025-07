2025 SENIOR DAY EXPO will take place on Thursday, October 30th in Bossier City!

Make plans to attend the largest senior/boomer expo in Northwest Louisiana. The 15th annual “2025 Senior Day Expo” will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025 from 9 am to 3 pm in the beautiful and fabulous ballroom at Live! Casino and Hotel located at 711 Live! Casino Blvd in Bossier City, LA 71111.

The Expo admission is FREE and parking is FREE. At admission, please bring canned goods to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. Enjoy the many gaming opportunities, restaurants, and cocktail bars at Live! Casino and Hotel. There will be lots of fun, live entertainment, presentations, hundreds of giveaways, hundreds of door prizes, many health screenings, flu and pneumonia and other vaccines, and valuable information from over 120 exhibitors.

Attendees can also register to win the many special GRAND DOOR PRIZES valued at over $1,000 each! Must be present to win any of the door prizes.

Important: To pre-register to attend the Senior Day Expo on October 30th and to enter a drawing to win a special prize package, please email your name and address to seniordayexpo@gmail.com

We hope to see you at the 2025 Senior Day Expo on Thursday, October 30th from 9 am to 3 pm at Live! Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, LA!