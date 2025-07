Classic Film & Free Lunch Take a break and enjoy a free screening of the timeless comedy Some Like It Hot, then stay for a delicious FREE lunch and learn what’s at stake for Social Security’s future.

Date: Tuesday, August 19

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street

Register: https://events.aarp.org/ShreveSocialSecurity



Whether you’re near retirement or just planning ahead, these events are a great way to connect, celebrate Social Security’s legacy, and find out what AARP is doing to protect the benefits you’ve earned. We hope to see you there!



More details at: https://local.aarp.org/ss90/louisiana/