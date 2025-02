TUSK – The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute show on September 28 th at the Strand in Shreveport The magic of TUSK wasn’t just in the notes or the perfect replication of Stevie Nicks’ mystical stage presence. It was in the way the members felt the music coursing through their veins. Every time they hit the stage, they transported the audience to another era, one where Dreams echoed through the air, and Landslide brought tears to even the most stoic faces. Their performance was more than a tribute; it was an experience that brought Fleetwood Mac’s legacy alive, faithfully representing each era of the band’s illustrious career. One night, as TUSK performed at a renowned venue in Hollywood, something extraordinary happened. The crowd, alive with nostalgia, chanted for an encore after their set. As the final notes of The Chain faded, the roar for more grew louder. The band members glanced at one another, a mix of disbelief and gratitude in their eyes. They had already given their all, but something in the air told them that they couldn’t leave just yet. With an unspoken agreement, they dove into an impromptu rendition of Go Your Own Way, the crowd singing along with every word, arms swaying in unison.

The night ended with a standing ovation, and in that moment, TUSK knew that they had captured something special. It wasn’t just a tribute; it was a living, breathing connection between Fleetwood Mac’s past and their present. TUSK had found their own place in the music world, and their journey was just the beginning.



Diamond Horseshoe Presents

TUSK - The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute

The STRAND Theatre, Sunday, September 28th, 2025. Showtime 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $46 https://www.thestrandtheatre.com/shows/the-classic-fleetwood-mac-tribute/