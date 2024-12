Live Casino and Hotel to open in Bossier City

February 13, 2025

FEBRUARY 13, 2025 IS THE GRAND OPENING DATE FOR THE NEW $270+ MILLION LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA

The Cordish Companies announced the highly anticipated GRAND OPENING of the new $270+ million LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA will take place on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 (pending approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board).

Tickets are also on sale now at www.AXS.com or www.Louisiana.LiveCasinoHotel.com for the inaugural lineup of entertainment at the new Event Center at Live!, featuring such headliners as Walker Hayes (February 28), The Commodores (March 7), Matt Mathews (March 8), and Clint Black (March 29).

The Event Center at Live! is a multi-use meeting, concert and event venue that will be Shreveport-Bossier’s newest home for some of the nation’s best touring acts, comedians, and other show-stopping entertainment. Show tickets can be purchased online now at Louisiana.LiveCasinoHotel.com to experience an epic inaugural celebration featuring a lineup fit for an ENCORE! Headliners include: WALKER HAYES Friday, February 28, 2025 8:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $64.99 Must be 21+ Grammy-nominated artist Walker Hayes, known for hits like “Fancy Like” and “AA,” brings his chart-topping energy to the stage. His latest project, “Sober Thoughts,” includes fan favorites like “Same Drunk.”

THE COMMODORES Friday, March 7, 2025 8:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $59.50 Must be 21+ Experience the legendary R&B/funk group behind timeless hits like "Brick House" and "Sail On" as they captivate audiences worldwide on their “Greatest Hits Tour – Live!” Spanning five decades, their music remains timeless.

MATT MATHEWS Saturday, March 8, 2025 7:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $55.00 Must be 21+ Comedian Matt Mathews blends humor with personal stories, including his life on a farm and career as a boudoir photographer. Known for his viral “Confessions with Matt” series, Matt boasts over 4.8M TikTok followers and sold-out shows nationwide during his debut tour. His “Boujee on a Budget” tour promises a night of unforgettable laughs.

CLINT BLACK Saturday, March 29, 2025 7:00 p.m. | Tickets starting at $60.00 Must be 21+ Country music icon Clint Black has 22 #1 singles and over 20 million records sold. Known for hits like "Killin' Time" and "A Better Man," his storied career includes Grammy wins and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Don’t miss this living legend on tour.