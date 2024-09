SRAC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

September 19, 2024

Join artspace for a special art exhibition featuring the works of Lisandra Di Liberto Torres. This event is an opportunity to honor and celebrate the rich and diverse cultures that make up the Hispanic and Latino communities within the United States. Visitors are encouraged not only to appreciate the art but also to find inspiration to create their own works, fostering a sense of community and creative expression. Born in Puerto Rico and now residing in Shreveport, Torres brings a unique perspective to her art, deeply rooted in her childhood experiences by the Atlantic Ocean. Her work beautifully captures the essence of the Caribbean, reflecting the vivid colors, textures, and memories of her upbringing. Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and experience the power of art in connecting us to our roots, culture, and each other. Exhibition Opening

Thursday, September 19 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

COST: FREE

Costumed Entertainment, Margaritas & Cervezas,

Mexican Apps & Traditional Desserts

PLUS Frida Kahlo Painting Class by Lisandra Di Liberto Torres

Wednesday, October 2 | 5:30 PM

$40/person Supplies & Margaritas included

+ Best Frida Costume Contest