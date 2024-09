SRAC Opening Reception for Artist Up Graduation Exhibition

September 18, 2024

Join the Shreveport Regional Arts Council for the opening of the Artist Up! Graduate Exhibition, a showcase of the incredible talent and creativity of emerging artists who have completed this transformative entrepreneurial training program. The opening reception will take place on September 18 from 5:30-7pm at the Central ARTSTATION , with the exhibition running from October 18 through December 23. "Artist Up!" is an innovative program designed by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) to empower and elevate the skills of emerging artists in Northwest Louisiana. Under the expert guidance of Lesli Marshall, a renowned curator and mixed media artist from Dallas, Texas, participants engaged in a series of ZOOM courses aimed at enhancing their artistic abilities, marketing strategies, and business acumen. The goal of the SRAC is to strengthen the professional arts community, advancing the arts and maximizing access for the people of Shreveport, Bossier, and the broader Northwest Louisiana region. Through "Artist Up!", these artists have not only developed their craft but have also created comprehensive marketing portfolios that will help them achieve at least 30% of their income from the production, marketing, and distribution of their art within one year of completing the course. This is a unique opportunity to witness the next generation of artists as they step into the professional art world, ready to make their mark. Don't miss this chance to support local artists and experience the vibrant creativity emerging from Northwest Louisiana.