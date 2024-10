2024 Christmas in the Sky on December 14 th - SINSATIONAL! IT'S VEGAS BABY!"

The internationally award-winning fundraising gala for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council will be held at 7:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Christmas in the Sky Chairperson is Heidi Kallenberg, who will direct a team of 500 volunteers to create the event for the over 2,500 guests who will be attending this remarkable fundraising event.

Guests will be able to bid on over 1,000 items in the silent auction, and the live auction will feature 30 items such as trips, jewelry, celebrity collectibles, and unique events.

Design Chair Linda B. Goldsberry will oversee the creation of the event with a production team and 30 community designers who volunteer their time for 10 months building the soaring sets and intricate props to create 17 separate sections.

Guests will experience the mystique of Cirque d' SKY, the magic of Stardust, the romance of Elvis' "Love Me Tender" Chapel of Love, the groove of the Lounge Lizards, the awesomeness of Evel Knievel, the Rat Pack Room, Grapes & Drapes, the majesty of Lunar Lunacy, the Lady Luck Casino, and Out of this World art in Area 51.

Chef Ryan Gillespie will oversee a blue-ribbon cadre of area chefs who prepare decadent delights throughout 12 hot and cold buffets. Republic National Beverage Company, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Eagle Distributing/Budweiser, and Coca Cola United of Shreveport oversee luscious libations and beverages.

This gala fundraiser supports SRAC and free community arts programs including ArtBreak, Arts in Education and STEAM learning, the Bakowski Bridge of Lights, Glo Fests, Caddo Common Park Programming, and ARTSPACE exhibitions.

For more information, please visit the Shreveport Regional Arts Council website, www.shrevearts.org , or call (318) 673-6500.