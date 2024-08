Health Fair Presented by LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions Thursday, September 19, 2024 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm 1450 Claiborne Avenue Shreveport, LA 71103 Free admission and Free Parking Appetizers and refreshments will be provided Screenings include: Body Mass Index Blood Pressure Screening Glucose Level Screening Balance/Fall Risk Assessment Sleep Apnea Screening Grip Strength Assessment Hearing Screening Autism Safety Information CarFit Driver Safety Education Poison Control Education