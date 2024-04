FREE Public Star Party Celebrating National Astronomy Day

April 13, 2024

Join the Shreveport-Bossier Astronomical Society, Inc. in celebration of National Astronomy Day. We will host an evening observation session at the Shreveport Observatory on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The observing session involves looking through telescopes at numerous astronomical objects. The evening observing session at Shreveport Observatory will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Observatory is located 8 miles south of the LSU-Shreveport campus. Go south on Hwy. LA. 1 and right on Hwy. 175 about 1.7 miles and left on Astronomical Way. If the sky is clouded out or raining, the observing session will be canceled. For additional information go to ShreveportAstronomy.com or contact Dr. Cran Lucas at (318) 573-6929 or Email cranlucas@gmail.com.