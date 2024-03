SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY hosts a “Children’s Book Festival on Saturday, May 4th in Shreveport

Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival will be held Saturday, May 4 on the beautiful campus of LSU Shreveport from 10 am to 4 pm. The literary event will feature famed children’s authors, local authors and illustrators of children’s books, fun games and activities for kids, and delicious food. Local children’s authors, illustrators and community groups are invited to be a part of the festivities.

Featured authors for the event include:

· Brian Lies, Caldecott Honor winner and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of the Bats series featuring titles Bats at the Library, Bats at the Beach and Little Bat Up All Day

· Dhonielle Clayton, New York Times bestselling author of The Marvellers and the YA series The Belles and The Beauty Trials

· John Gallagher, author and creator of the Meow Max graphic novel series

· Kwame Mbalia, New York Times bestselling author of the Tristan Strong series, co-author of The Last Gate of the Emperor, and editor of the New York Times bestselling anthology Black Boy Joy

· Judd Winick, award-winning cartoonist, screenwriter and creator of the HILO graphic novel series

For more information and festival updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org