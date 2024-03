Shine a Light on Social Security Candle Making Class Join AARP Shreveport on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 11 am CDT, as we gather for a community conversation on Social Security and a unique hands on candle party at the Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center located at 717 Crockett Street Shreveport, LA 71101. This event is open to AARP members and non-members starting at 11:00 AM. Registration is REQUIRED due to limited space for this unique experience. Shreveport volunteers and staff will be on hand to engage in conversations and share resources, while the professionals from Clean Slate Botanicals provide the perfect setting for a fun, hands-on guided candle-pouring process from start to finish. We invite you to join us for this fun with purpose unique candle making experience and community conversation centered on Social Security. Register Now to attend: events.aarp.org/shinealight