End of Life Planning Expo to be held on March 23rd The general public is invited to attend the “End of Life Planning Expo” which will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the ballroom at DiamondJacks Casino and Resort located at 711 Diamond Jacks Blvd in Bossier City, LA. This expo is primarily for seniors, boomers and their family members to enable them to learn about advance care planning, advance directives, wills and trusts, other legal decisions, counseling services, florists, hospice care services, pre-planning funeral arrangements, and funeral services. However, attendees will also learn how to access services to assist them from the exhibitors participating in this expo. This expo is sponsored and hosted by AARP Louisiana and The Best of Times magazine and radio show. There will be “Free” admission and “Free” parking. We do ask that attendees to donate canned goods for the “Senior Lagniappe Program” of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. There will be many educational presentations, door prize drawings, and the distribution of the 2019 Silver Pages – Senior Resource Directory. In addition, from 9 am to 10 am, the remote broadcast of “The Best of Times Radio Hour” on NEWS Radio 710 KEEL will take place from the expo with radio show host, Gary Calligas, interviewing several exhibitors about death and dying issues to educate the audience members and his loyal radio show listeners. For additional information, please email to gary.calligas@gmail.com