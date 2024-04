Shreveport Regional Bridge Tournament

June 26, 2024

June 26 - 28 at First Baptist Church Activities Building, 523 Ockley, Shreveport. 2 sessions/day at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The tournament will feature Gold Rush Pairs (no player over 750 MP), Open Pairs and a bracketed Swiss Team on Friday only. Single Sessions are permitted. Snacks and coffee will be served daily. Lunch is $15 cash. Table fees are $15 per person/per session for members; $17 for non-members. The Swiss Team is $140 per team and includes lunch. This is a cashless tournament - credit cards only. Use entry express at https://tournaments.acbl.org. For more information contact the tournament chair Paula Johns at paulajoh2@bellsouth.net. Partnership chair is Earlene Boddie at earleneboddie@gmail.com.