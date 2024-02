AARP Louisiana Hosts Free Shredding & Food Collection Event in Shreveport on April 20th

Safeguarding citizens against identity theft remains a top priority, prompting the collaboration between the AARP Louisiana Fraud Watch Network and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Together, they proudly announce a community initiative providing complimentary document shredding services.

Join us on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Sheriff’s Safety Town, located at 8910 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. Attendees are encouraged to bring unwanted documents containing sensitive information for secure on-site destruction by a professional shredding company.

Each vehicle is limited to three bags/boxes. Recommended items for disposal include old tax documents, canceled or unused checks, credit cards, medical bills, and any other materials containing sensitive information.

This year, we're also collecting food donations for the local food bank. Join us in supporting our community by bringing non-perishable food items along with your shredding materials.

This event is free and open to the public, however, pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Secure your spot by registering online at http://events.aarp.org/FreeShredBR

or by calling toll-free 877-926-8300.

For further details on safeguarding yourself against identity theft and fraud, please visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork