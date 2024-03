FREE screening of “Bob Marley: One Love”at Regal Theatre in Bossier City

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 10:00 am CDT

This film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Starring:Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita

This film is rated PG-13 for marijuana use and smoking throughout, some violence and brief strong language

Tickets are FREE but registration is required and seating is first-come, first-served.

Register Now to Attend:

https://events.aarp.org/BobMarley_BossierCity