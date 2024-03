Fraud Workshop on March 26th in Shreveport

March 26, 2024

AARP Louisiana invites the public to attend a FREE “Fraud Workshop” on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 10 am to 12 noon at the Shreve Memorial Library, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, located at 8303 Line Avenue, in Shreveport. Gain insights on safeguarding yourself from fraud and ID theft. Don't miss this chance to boost your knowledge and protect your financial well-being! Register here: https://events.aarp.org/FraudShreve