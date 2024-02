Brunch and Bingo Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels on April 6 th in Shreveport

Caddo Council on Aging is hosting on Saturday April 6,2024 from 10:30 am to 1 pm “Brunch and Bingo -Meals on Wheels” Fundraiser at Eastridge Country Club located at 1000 Stewart Drive in Shreveport. Tickets are $50 which includes brunch, 1 bingo card & door prize ticket or $500 for a table of 8.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 318-797-7900 or visit www.caddocoa.org/event/brunch-bingo