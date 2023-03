Senior Health Expo on Saturday May 20th beginning at 8:30 am in Bossier City

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and The Best of Times magazine and radio show

invite the public to a Senior Health Expo on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center located at 2900 East Texas Street, Suite 100, in Bossier City

There will be free admission and free parking. Light refreshments and snacks. Resource information and giveaways will be offered from the many exhibitors. Free tours of the CenterWell’s center will take place. Attendees will be able to pick up a free copy of the newly released 2023 edition of Silver Pages – Senior Resource Directory.

During the expo, you can register to win the “Grand Door Prize” and you can register for other door prizes drawings! Must be present to win any of our door prizes!!!

Expo attendees are invited to be part of an audience of the “live” remote broadcast of THE BEST OF TIMES RADIO HOUR at 9 am on NEWS RADIO 710 KEEL where radio show host Gary Calligas will interview special guests.

Pick up the April or May 2023 issues of The Best of Times magazine for more information about this Senior Health Expo on May 20th.

For more information and questions about the Senior Health Expo, please call 318-606-6737.