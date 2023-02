The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Dark Side of the Moon Saturday, May 13, 2023-- 8:00 pm Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other asThe Black Jacket Symphony recreates Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits. For over thirteen years, The Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US. The group of hand-picked musicians has been selected for this specific album performance—and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows—and once you see one, you won’t miss another! Tickets: $55, $45, $35, $25 (student) For tickets call the Box Office at 318-226-8555 www.thestrandtheatre.com