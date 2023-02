Caddo Council on Aging hosts “Brunch and Bingo” on April 1st

Make plans to attend the “Brunch and Bingo” event on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11 am to 2 pm at the East Ridge Country Club located at 1000 Stewart Drive in Shreveport. This is a fundraising event for the Meals on Wheels program of Caddo Council on Aging. Tickets are $50 each which includes brunch, one BINGO card, and a door prize ticket.

Currently, the Caddo Council on Aging delivers 5,250 meals per week to 1.050 homebound seniors in the area. However, there are 232 people on the waiting list to become part of Meals on Wheels. This fundraiser will assist in maintaining its current level of service next year.

For more information and reservations for this event, please call (318) 676-7900 or visit their website at www.caddocoa.org