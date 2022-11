Free Concert on November 13th at First United Methodist Church with Nicole Loren, Soprano

Nicole Loren, a rising young vocal, will open the season of the Texas Street Arts Series with a concert in Couch Chapel at First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, downtown Shreveport, LA. The concert is open without charge and set for 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Lauren, soprano, is from Dallas with vocal music degrees from Sam Houston State University and from Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. Her experience continues to develop in sacred music as well as opera.

This concert will include highlights from the vocal classics in Opera, Broadway and Sacred.

Nicole Loren, soprano

Robert Cruz, piano

Sunday, November 13, 2022

3:00 PM

Couch Chapel at First United Methodist Church

Free of Charge, Open to the Public