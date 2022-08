Heart Health Day on October 1, 2020 in Shreveport The Center for Cardiovascular Diseases and Sciences with be hosting their 2nd Heart Health Day (HHD) on October 1, 2022, at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center (915 Margaret Place). HHD is a free community fair that aims to serve our community by encouraging local individuals to improve their overall cardiovascular health by providing them the tools necessary to adopt healthier lifestyle habits. This event provides community members the opportunity to engage with healthcare professionals in a fun, family-friendly environment while participating in various educational activities about heart health.