You are invited to exhibit at the 12th annual “Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair” which will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Hirsch Coliseum (3701 Hudson Avenue) at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport. This special day event for seniors, boomers and their family members is proudly sponsored byThe Best of Times and The State Fair of Louisiana. Our Expo in 2020 was well attended by over 3,000 persons! Our event is proudly the largest Senior/Boomer Expo in North Louisiana! The deadline to reserve an exhibit booth is October 21, 2022!! There will be “Free” admission, “Free” parking, and “Free” admission to the State Fair up until 3:00 pm. Attendees and exhibitors are asked to donate canned goods for the “Senior Lagniappe Program” of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. There will be entertainment, free health screenings, flu and pneumonia shots, COVID-19 vaccines shots, contest game shows, educational presentations, and door prize drawings for eligible attendees who visit 80% of the exhibitor booths. Plus, FIVE (5) special Grand Door Prizes valued at more than $1,000 each. Attendees must be present to win door prizes and the Grand Door Prizes!! Exhibit spaces will be approximately 10’ by 10’ located around the coliseum arena. Exhibitor setup will be between 2 to 4 pm on Wednesday. October 26th or between 8:00 am to 9:45 am on Thursday. October 27th . Each exhibitor must NOT take down their exhibit booth before 2 pm. We ask each exhibitor donate door prize(s) of at least $35 in value and deliver them by 9:30 am to our stage on Oct. 27th. If applicable, please consider offering health screenings to the attendees. It is suggested that each exhibitor host their own door prize drawing from their exhibit booth and to announce their winners by 1:45 pm. An exhibitor may sell products/services to attendees directly from their exhibit booth but they are responsible for payment of city & state sales taxes. The exhibit space types are: FREE exhibit space

REGULAR exhibit space .

PRIME exhibit space

PRIME SPONSOR exhibit space Thank you for your support and if you have questions, please contact me at gary.calligas@gmail.com or call me at 318-636-5510.