A Patriotic Celebration

July 2, 2022

A Patriotic Celebration Saturday, July 2, 2022 10:00 AM to 4:00PM 6799 HWY 157 South Haughton, LA The "Old Fashioned Picnic" presented by God and Country includes speakers, live music, crafts, authors, food trucks and is open to the public. Bring a lawn chair!