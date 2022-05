Shreveport Summer Music Festival on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3 pm

Make plans to attend the “Shreveport Summer Music Festival” to be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Holy Cross Episcopal Church located at 875 Cotton Street in Shreveport. This is 2022 Concert Series has Mr. Leonard Kacenjar as its artistic director. Maestro Kermit Poling will be the conductor of the Shreveport Festival Orchestra at this event. This FREE concert will feature Ken Cowan, one of North America’s finest concert organists.

For more information, please call (318) 230-0759 or email kacenjarleonard@gmail.com