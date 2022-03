Annual Aspiring Writers' Workshop on May 14th in Bossier City

The American Christian Fiction Writers (ACFW) Louisiana chapter’s 7 th Annual Aspiring Writers' Workshop will be at Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy, Bossier City, on May 14.

This FREE workshop is for writers of any genre and at any stage of their writing journey. A panel of local authors will provide instruction on basic story-crafting theory and techniques. Attendees will be guided through authoring an original short story in a booklet they will keep.

Keynote speaker, romance author Betsy St. Amant, will present a session on building characters that will live in the reader's mind long after the final page was turned.

Registration begins at 9:00 AM. Bring a sack lunch as this hands-on workshop will continue to 3:30 PM, followed by an opportunity to talk with published authors and have them sign a book.

Everyone has a story to tell. Begin yours at this free and worthwhile event. For information and registration, please contact Ken at his email address kenaclin@gmail.com