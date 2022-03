Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the golden age of aviation history!

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Shreveport, LA and inviting you for a ride aboard our flight.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, home today. Today, EAA and the Liberty Aviation Museum work together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country for all to enjoy.

For more information about the history of the Ford Tri-Motor and our tour, please visit http://flytheford.org.

Public Flight Information for the Shreveport Area:

Dates: Friday through Sunday, March 18-20, 2022

Times: Friday through Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: Shreveport Downtown Airport





Field Location: 1550 Airport Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107

Individual rides may be purchased for $85 for walk up passengers, and $80 for on-line registrations. The link to register is https://www.eaa.org/shop/flights/flytheford.aspx

This is an excellent opportunity for anyone with an interest in general aviation.

Questions may be directed to 318-318-675-5050.