“Fish Out of Water” Presentation on February 8th

The Friends of Spring Street Museum invite the public to a presentation by Mr. Wesley Harris, author of the documentary book “Fish Out of Water” on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:30 am at the LSU Shreveport Auditorium. Tickets are $25.00 per person. RSVP by February 4, 2022 by mailing your $25 check to Rebecca Miller, 3090 Dartmoor CT., Shreveport, LA 71115.

This book features a true story of the capture of the German U-505 submarine, its full crew, and the enigma machine during WWII. This crew were secretly held at the second largest prisoner of war camp during WWII in Ruston, LA for two and half years.

This entire German submarine and its memorabilia are on display at the Museum of Science and Industry located in Chicago, IL.