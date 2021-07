Join us for a Brainy Block party on August 7th

Join Us for a Brainy Block Party Saturday, August 7, 2021 10 am to 1 pm Free admission 8856 Youree Drive, Suite D Shreveport, Louisiana Inflatable Brain – Food – Vendors – Life Size Brain Games and More! For more information, call (318) 797-8523 www.learningrx.com/Shreveport