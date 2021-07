Coin, Stamp, and Card Expo on July 27 and 28

July 28, 2021

6th annual Ark-La-Tex Coin, Stamp, and Card Expo Sponsored by the Shreveport Coin Club Buy-Sell-Trade collectible coins, stamps, and sports cards $3.00 admission, open to the public 12 and under free admission July 27-28, 2019 Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City