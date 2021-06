Join the conversation with One Small Step on July 14th to 17th Can we talk? Sometimes we are so caught up in our own ways of thinking, that we do not take the time to see things from another’s point of view. Whether it be politics, religion, sports, or whether or not the toilet paper rolls under or over, having a conversation with someone who has a different opinion is not always an easy or comfortable undertaking. While discussing tough topics is not always easy, it is important to understand that we are all different, have different points of views, and different life experiences. That is why I am so happy that Shreve Memorial Library is partnering with StoryCorps to host virtual recording days for StoryCorps’ One Small Step initiative this summer. StoryCorps is a national non-profit organization dedicated to recording, preserving and sharing the stories of people of all backgrounds and beliefs. One Small Step, launched in 2020 and anchored in Shreveport, Wichita, Richmond and Birmingham, is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those we disagree with politically. One Small Step brings together strangers with different political views to record a 40-minute facilitated conversation with each other. The conversations are not about debating politics, but about who we are as people, what we care about, and our dreams for the future. Each conversation is recorded and becomes a part of American history, preserved at the Library of Congress. In partnership with StoryCorps, Shreve Memorial Library will host virtual One Small Step recording days for members of the Shreveport community from July 14-17. Sign up today to reserve your spot! Participation in One Small Step is free and open to the public. Once you sign up, you will be paired with someone of an opposing viewpoint for a meaningful conversation about life, getting past labels like “conservative” or “liberal.” These conversations will take place virtually July 14-17 and will be assisted by a trained StoryCorps facilitator. If you think you might be interested in being a part of One Small Step and helping Shreve Memorial Library work to create a better world, please visit https://onesmallstep.storycorps.org/shreve-memorial and always remember to dream, discover, do!