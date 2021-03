AARP LA Downsizing & Decluttering Virtual Workshop April 21, 2021

2:00 PM

https://aarp.cvent.com/DownsizingAndDeclutteringVirtualWorkshop042121 ยท Join AARP Louisiana for a FREE virtual presentation on decluttering and downsizing on April 21, 2021 at 2pm. Having too much stuff can impede people from relocating or getting health care into their homes. This engaging presentation explores why stuff is so important for some people and teaches practical, easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering. Learn how to get started!