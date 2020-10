Taste of The State Fair

Thursday October 29 through Sunday November 8th

11 am to 8 pm

Come out to the Louisiana State Fairground in Shreveport for “Taste of The State Fair” featuring thirteen of your favorite fair food vendors.

Parking and Admission are FREE

Cash and Credit Cards accepted

ALL COVID GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED

For more information, visit the website www.statefairoflouisiana.com