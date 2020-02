The 5th Annual Doughnut Dash 5K will benefit the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy once again!

5th Annual Doughnut Dash

Hosted by the Riverbend Rotary Club

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Red River Brewing Company

1200 Marshall

Shreveport, LA 71101

(318) 317- 4110

8:00 AM to 12 noon

Early Bird Registration Fee: $25

For more information, please email shreveportdoughnutdash@gmail.com

There will be free Southern Maid doughnuts at the start line and a free craft beer at the finish line for those 21 and older. Red River Brewing is family-friend, so bring the kids!

Riverbend Rotary raise $9,000 for the MLK Health Center last year. Those funds sponsored 9 clinics which returned over $98,000 in healthcare to our local community. When you register to run, you are helping us build a healthier community one family at a time.