NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR

SHREVEPORT RECONCILIATION DINNER HONOREES

Invitation-Only Event to be Held April 18, 2020

Nominations are now open for the 3rd biennial Reconciliation Dinner of

Shreveport, to be held April 18, 2020 at 601 Spring Street (sponsor). The dinner is an invitation only gathering of 100 Shreveport-Bossier residents in a safe space to discuss racial

reconciliation. Everyone selected to attend represents someone whose life has been

interwoven into the cultural and racial fabric of our city’s growth and history, and someone

who represents the spirit of reconciliation.

The first Reconciliation Dinner was hosted immediately after the Civil War by Chef Nat

Fuller; an enslaved person who became free and established a famous restaurant in Charleston,

South Carolina. Chef Fuller invited blacks and whites alike to sit down over dinner, in the spirit

of reconciliation, to discuss how to move Charleston forward after the war. In 2014, Charleston

recreated the unique culinary experience to address modern day reconciliation issues. In 2016,

a group of Shreveporters followed suit, and thus was born the Shreveport Reconciliation

Dinner.

Selections will be based on the nominee’s achievements, demonstrating ongoing efforts

toward achieving racial justice and reconciliation. The nominee’s actions must be results oriented and promote solutions to injustice and inequality. Nominees will not be selected solely

based on their title or elected office. Nominations are due, January 31, 2020.

Nomination forms can be found at www.reconciliationshreveport.com





Contact for this event: Aundrea Emerson-aundrea.emerson@gmail.com