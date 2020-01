ENROLLING NOW! SENIOR ACTING CLASSES

(First Winter Session)

The class will be taught by professional director Mary Joris (SLT's Inherit the Wind, On Golden Pond, The Miracle Worker, The Diary of Anne Frank and upcoming Cat on a Hot Tin Roof). Mary has an extensive background and education in theatre, over many years in New York City, including acting, directing, and producing. Mary will bring her knowledge and expertise to this fun, winter theatre session!

The class will include Scene Study (using famous American plays), Improvisation, and Voice & Diction. Professional choreographer

Roshanda Spears will teach Dancing & Stage Movement!

At the end of this winter session, the work of participants will be highlighted in a public showcase, "Seniors on Stage."

When: Classes will be held on Saturdays:

January 18, 25, February 1, 8, 15 (with one make up day)

Time: 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Where: Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Place

Cost: $175.

Preregistration is required -- ASAP.

CALL 424-4439 or come by SLT's Box Office,

812 Margaret Place, open Monday - Friday, noon - 4:00 p.m.