Centenary College Book Bazaar on September 6 and 7th

Make plans to attend the Centenary College’s 33rd annual Book Bazaar to be held on Friday, September 6th and Saturday, September 7th in the Gold Dome on the campus of Centenary College in Shreveport. On Friday, the bazaar is open from 4 to 9 pm, and on Saturday 9 am to 4 pm, but 50% off on Saturday after 1 pm.

There will be books, compact discs, videotapes, DVDs, records, and cassettes. The annual book bazaar is sponsored by the Centenary Muses with proceeds used to fund projects and programs for Centenary students. For information, please call 318-219-3409