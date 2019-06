2019 Red River Balloon Rally – July 10th to July 14th Shreveport-Bossier will host the 4th annual Red River Balloon Rally at LSUS in Shreveport from July 10th to July 14 th. The Southeast Regional Championships will be happening during the mornings and the Red River Balloon Rally Festival events will entertain all ages during the evenings. Opening ceremonies at LSUS Festival site will occur on Thursday evening, July 11th from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. Friday, July 12th from 5 to 11 pm, there will be crafts, food, fireworks, a DJ, and two local Christian bands. On Saturday night, July 13th from 5 to 11 pm at LSUS Festival Site, there will be a spectacular night of balloons and music headlined by Molly Ringwald’s. For more information and tickets, visit www.redriverballoonrally.com