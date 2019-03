SLT “Dressing the Part” Fashion and Costume Show on April 13 th You are invited to attend the Shreveport Little Theatre’s “Fashion and Costume Show” on Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 11 am at Margaritaville Casino and Resort in Bossier City. This event “Dressing the part” will present men, women, and children’s fashions and will include a brunch buffet and cash bar. There will be also a live and silent auction. Dress for the event is spring fashionable attire. For tickets and more information, visit their website at www.shreveportlittletheatre.com or call (318) 424-4438. All proceeds benefit operation and production at the Shreveport Little Theatre.