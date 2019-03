It’s time again for the annual NWLA District Senior Olympic Games for 2019!

The cities of Shreveport and Bossier City along with the Bossier Council on Aging are once again playing hosts to over 500 participants competing in various sporting contests. Activities begin on Friday, March 15, 2019 and continue until Friday, May 24, 2019. We are also introducing the game of Korn Hole at this year’s games.

General Entry Fee for the games is $20 per person, with added usage fees for golf, bowling, and Mini Golf that range from $5 to $10, ($35 for golf). Entry forms for the various games are available at the Bossier Council on Aging, 706 Bearkat Drive, Bossier City, LA., or online at www.nwlsog.org.

An integral part of the Games includes a Health and Fitness Expo, geared to persons age 55 and above, at the Bossier Civic Center, on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9am until 12:00. Entry to the Expo is FREE