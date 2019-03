Bossier Arts Council hosts event on March 21st

March 21, 2019

Join us Thursday, the 21st of March 6:00pm to 8:00pm East Bank District and Plaza Special Dining Experience participants will enjoy samplings of culinary delights from restaurants and breweries in the East Bank District such a local beer sample from Flying Heart Brewing & Pub ; House Brewed Bourbon Barrel Coffee and "Crack Cake" from Retro 521 Coffee, Cafe & Venue ; authentic handmade meatballs from The Original L'Italiano Restaurant Est. 1984 ; and a cup of BeauxJax Crafthouse famous gumbo! Bossier Arts Council - BAC will be hosting a private tour of the East Bank area followed by a special East Bank District Scavenger Hunt. Tickets for this special event are only $25.00.