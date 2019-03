Cross Lake Dance Club hosts dancing event on April 6th You are invited to attend the Cross Lake Dance Club’s event on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., at El Karubah located at 6230 South Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport. Music by Blue Rhythm Band playing all kinds of partner dance music – Country, Swing, Latin & Ballroom. Guest fee is $18.00 per person. Pot luck dinner provided by club members during intermission. Dressy casual.