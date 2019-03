Longevity Economy Thought Leaders Head to New Orleans To Discuss Trends, Partnerships and Innovation Driving the $7 Trillion Aging Consumer Market What’s Next Boomer Summit showcases AARP Innovation Lab Pitch in April Against the backdrop of jazz music and southern hospitality in New Orleans, 300 thought leaders in aging will gather here on Thursday, April 18 for the 16th Annual What’s Next Boomer Business Summit to share insights on business opportunities, marketing trends and innovative partnerships driving the $7.1 trillion longevity economy . Hosted by Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) and co-produced by Lori Bitter, founder of The Business of Aging , the What’s Next Boomer Business Summit event has gained a reputation for being at the epicenter of aging forecasting and collaborations. Leading businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, authors, analysts, media and marketing experts come together to answer questions about go-to-market strategies, how to use innovation to develop new revenue streams, how to connect with funders and how to develop partnerships and ecosystems that address the biggest issues in aging. Key topics and panels include discussions about senior housing, home care, financial security, caregiving and end-of-life issues facing aging baby boomers, the largest cohort of older Americans our society has ever seen. Boomers are changing how we look at getting older, living longer and will have an impact on younger generations, including millennials. The role of technology – whether Voice Assist, VR, AI, wearables, the influence of social media and issues around identity theft and cybersecurity – is a connecting thread of many of the audience-favorite analyst sessions. “Having New Orleans as our host city is perfect since they just celebrated their tricentennial last year and we’re focused on the needs of 106 million older Americans – it’s all about thriving as we age,” said Mary Furlong, the visionary behind the Summit and a successful author and entrepreneur in aging. “We’ve convened the best business and marketing minds to showcase the opportunities of a huge group of people who are building pleasure, meaning and engagement into their later years.” The Summit will also showcase the AARP Innovation Lab Pitch. Companies focused on “health, wealth and self” using disruptive technologies are invited to apply for the pitch. Call for entries’ details will be posted to the Summit Web site by early February. Keynote and featured speakers include: Charlotte Yeh, chief medical officer, AARP Services Inc.; Nancy LeaMond, executive vice president, AARP; Maddy Dychtwald, best-selling author and co-founder, Agewave; Chip Conley, strategic advisor, Airbnb; Tena Clarke, award-winning songwriter and author; Elisa Camahort Page, co-founder and COO, BlogHer; Kerry Hannon, financial expert, author, and columnist; Todd Haim, director of Small Business Research, National Institute on Aging; and Brian Holzer, founder/CEO, Lacuna Health. What’s Next Boomer Business Summit is held concurrent with the American Society of Aging’s annual Aging in America conference. The Summit lead sponsors include: AARP, UnitedHealthcare, The Business of Aging, CDW, GreatCall, Lacuna Health. See the event agenda, full list of speakers and sponsors at: boomersummit.com