4th Annual Doughnut Dash on March 30th to benefit MLK Health Center The 4th Annual Doughnut Dash 5K is take place on Saturday, March 30th, which will benefit the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy once again.

4th Annual Doughnut Dash

Saturday, March 30th

Red River Brewing Co.

8AM-12PM

Early Bird Rate: $20 There will be free Southern Maid doughnuts at the start line and a free craft beer at the finish line for those 21 and older. Red River Brewing is family-friend, so bring the kids!



Registration is open and early bird rates won't last long. Register today!



You guys helped Riverbend Rotary raise over $2,500 for the MLK Health Center last year. Those funds sponsored three clinics which returned over $53,000 in healthcare to our local community. When you register to run, you are helping us build a healthier community one family at a time.