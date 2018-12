The Enchanting World of Fantasy Masks Exhibit to be held January 6 to March 4 The Friends of Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is hosting an exhibit “The Enchanting World of Fantasy Masks” beginning on Sunday, January 6 th to Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum located at 3015 Greenwood Road in Shreveport. The masks of this exhibit will feature those made by Dennis Beckman, mask designer and the 2019 King of Krewe of Highland. Open to the public and free admission. For more information, please call (318) 632-2020. www.laexhibitmuseum.org