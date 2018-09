Annual NEST FEST event to be held on October 20th The public is invited to attend the 9th annual NEST FEST event to be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 4 to 9 pm at the Eleven Events located at 1529 Texas Avenue in Shreveport. This fundraising event for The Re-nesting Project will have a variety of food trucks to suit your tastes, guests will be able to enjoy beer, wine, and soft drinks; lots of fun, games, and competitions, and a fundraising raffle. Also, there will be mobile bidding for the Silent Auction to allow guests to bid directly from their smart phone by texting “NF18 to 24700”. General admission tickets are $75 per person. For information and reservations, call 318-747-5520.