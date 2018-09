Mini Med School Fall 2018 at LSU Health Shreveport begins on September 4th Registration is now open for Mini Med School Fall 2018 session! Launched in 2012, this popular program gives community members an inside look at medical school as they learn from LSU Health Shreveport faculty. Mini Med will begin on the evening of September 4 and continue every Tuesday evening through September 25. Fall 2018 Schedule: Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7:15 p.m. September 4, 11, 18, 25 Registration: The cost for Mini Med School is $40 and includes a white lab coat for each participant. Past participants pay only $20. To register, visit: www.lsuhsfoundation.org/minimed . Registration includes all dates. We hope you will join us each time or for as many as your schedule allows. If you prefer to pay by check, please make it to LSUHS Foundation for $40 or $20 and mail to: LSU Health Sciences Foundation 920 Pierremont Rd, Suite 506 Shreveport, LA 71106 Along with check, please include participant name(s), phone number, mailing address and email. Please register by Tuesday, August 28. Space is limited. Registration will close when the session is full. New participants: Click here to determine your white coat size and submit to Megan Strecker at mstrec@lsuhsc.edu after completing registration. White coats tend to run small, so it is recommended to size up. Past participants: Please remember to bring your white coat to sessions. Session Information: September 4: So You Think You Want To Be A Brain Surgeon? LSU Health Shreveport Neurosurgeons will talk about the rigorous training required to be a neurosurgeon, which includes a 7-year residency, and the various neurosurgical specialties. Dr. Brian Willis: Interim Chairman of Neurosurgery September 11: How Precision Medicine & Clinical Trials Impact Cancer Treatment Feist-Weiller Cancer Center at LSU Health Shreveport is on the cutting-edge of precision medicine to help individualize cancer treatment for patients. Mini Med participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at labs, and learn about the importance of clinical trials and biobanking. Dr. Glenn Mills: Director of Feist-Weiller Cancer Center Dr. Ellen Friday: Scientific Director of the Center for Precision Medicine Genomic Lab Dr. Terry Davis: Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the LA CaTS Health Literacy Core September 18: Let’s Talk: Spotlight on the Center for Voice, Airway & Swallowing LSU Health Shreveport is home to the only comprehensive Center for Voice, Airway & Swallowing in the ArkLaTex, and the only fellowship-trained laryngologist in 250-mile radius. Learn more about this highly-specialized, multi-disciplinary center that attracts patients from around the country. Dr. Paul Weinberger: Director, Center for Voice, Airway & Swallowing and Associate Professor, Laryngology September 25: Follow Your Heart: Cutting-Edge Cardiology Procedures & Technology LSU Health Shreveport cardiologists will share about new procedures and technology involved in treating common heart conditions. Mini Med participants will get an up-close look at the cutting-edge equipment and technology, and learn how to prevent common heart health issues. Dr. Paari Dominic: Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Director of Electrophysiology Laboratory, and Assistant Director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diseases and Sciences Dr. Pavan Katikaneni: Assistant Professor Interventional Cardiology, Associate Program Director of Cardiology, Medical Director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory