Annual Senior Citizens Day to be held on Caddo Lake on Friday, May 18 th The Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host their annual “Senior Citizens Day” on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 9:30 am to 12:30 am at the Earl G. Williamson Park located at 11425 LA Highway 1, Oil City, LA 71061 on Caddo Lake. This event will provide an outing for persons 50 and over. Staff and residents at nursing homes and rehabilitation centers are invited to participate. There will be dancing, musical entertainment, cards, bingo, dominos, and fishing (pole and bait provided, if needed). Participants will need to bring their own lunch. This event is hosted by Parish of Caddo Parks and Recreation, Caddo Council on Aging, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. For more information, please call 318-220-6284.