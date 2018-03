FREE SHREDDING EVENT in Shreveport on April 14th

Every 2 seconds, someone's identity is stolen, and YOU could be next. Shredding sensitive documents that you no longer need is one way to prevent that from happening. That's why the AARP Fraud Watch Network is hosting a FREE shredding event Saturday, April 14 in Shreveport.

Join us at Whole Foods Market, located at 1380 E. 70th Street , and bring your old tax documents, credit card bills, bank statements, and other sensitive documents to be shredded securely on-site.

Don't be a victim of identity theft. Let's fight fraud together!

What: FREE shredding event

When: Saturday, April 14, 9AM- 1PM

Where: 1380 E. 70th Street, Shreveport, LA

RSVP: Click here to register online or call 1-877-926-8300 .

We really look forward to seeing you in Shreveport on Saturday, April 14 at 9 AM. — and don't forget to RSVP if you're able to join us!